Association of Breezy Hill Park commits to…
In a ceremony held Wednesday, May 30 at Breezy Hill Park, Leonard Lancaster and Executive Council Member Judge James Curtis Williams (Ret) laid the groundwork for a new era of coop
Exterior design renderings that was selected by the Trinity Valley board of the Health Science Center that will be located at the former hospital site at 1551 State Highway 34 South in Terrell.
The Health Science Facility is projected to be completed in March or April of 2019, according to Trinity Valley Community College President Dr. Jerry King during a joint meeting between the City of Terrell and the Terrell Economic Development Corporation at the Terrell Municipal Airport on T…
The Terrell Youth Athletes is nearing kickoff of its football season but before the season starts TYA has important dates that parents and athletes need to know about. Comments (0)
On Wednesday, June 13 First Presbyterian Kindergarten Summer Fun Program was visited by Cedar Top Chuck Wagon Ministries. James Jester, Toby Abbot, Jason and Logan educated the students about … Comments (0)
As a boy, Kendall has always been passionate about news. At age 11, he was reading the newspaper for more than just his all-time favorite comic strips. He genuine kept up with news happening i… Comments (2)
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
972-563-6476
Terrell , TX 75160 [Map]
972-563-7821
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
972-563-5971
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
972-563-7633
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
972-524-6417
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
903-456-0440
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
972-551-2110
Terrell, TX 75160 [Map]
972-524-0881
© Copyright 2018, Terrell Tribune, Terrell, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]