<p>Exterior design renderings that was selected by the Trinity Valley board of the Health Science Center that will be located at the former hospital site at 1551 State Highway 34 South in Terrell.</p>

Health Science Facility to be completed in early 2019

The Health Science Facility is projected to be completed in March or April of 2019, according to Trinity Valley Community College President Dr. Jerry King during a joint meeting between the City of Terrell and the Terrell Economic Development Corporation at the Terrell Municipal Airport on T…

Welcome new Terrell Tribune employee Kendall Lyons

As a boy, Kendall has always been passionate about news. At age 11, he was reading the newspaper for more than just his all-time favorite comic strips. He genuine kept up with news happening i…

